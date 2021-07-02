A 2005 BVHS graduate, Jordan Green’s injury while serving as a U.S. Navy Deep Sea Diver, made news in 2009.
Green enlisted in 2006 and underwent advanced training as a Boatswain’s Mate. Later he graduated top of his class as a Search & Rescue swimmer and was accepted to Deep Sea Dive school. He was assigned to SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One (SDVT-1) at Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii.
Only 3 weeks after reporting to SDVT-1, on March 20, 2009, he volunteered to be the Search and Rescue swimmer for a training mission while Navy SEALs jumped from a helicopter over Kaneohe Bay.
After rescuing the last jumper from the water after a parachute partially failed to open, Green was washed under the small RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) while being pulled from the water himself.
His right leg came in contact with the outboard engine propeller, severing ligaments to his foot and ankle and removing the skin and muscle from the front of his lower leg.
At the time, his doctors told him he would likely never run again and would almost certainly walk with a limp.
Against all odds, after 14 surgeries over 5 weeks at Trippler Army Hospital and 7 months of intense rehab, Green was able to act as the best man at his brother’s wedding (Jake Riley, BVHS ‘99) walking down the aisle without a limp.
Six months later he demonstrated physical proficiency required for active duty by passing a grueling physical fitness test which included a timed swim, push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, and run accompanied, to his surprise, by the entire diving platoon in a show of support.
Rather than staying in the Navy, which had been his life-long dream, Green fulfilled his enlistment and decided to pursue medicine by enrolling at Seattle Pacific University. After 2 years, he transferred to CU Boulder.
In 2017, he graduated With Distinction and a 3.82 GPA with a Bachelor’s degree in integrative physiology.
Recalling the excellent care he received after his accident, he focused on becoming a medical provider.
He applied to several Physician Assistant programs, including Stanford University.
As one of over 2,000 applicants for only 27 seats, he recalls telling his mom Judy Green over the phone that he had been invited to interview at Stanford.
She said, “I’m sorry, honey, I thought you said Stanford.” not knowing that he had even applied there, and he responded, “Yeah, mom, Stanford!”
Green started PA school at Stanford School of Medicine in 2018.
While taking classes he was selected to be an anatomy Teaching Assistant to 120 PA and medical students.
Being raised by a lifelong swimmer and as one himself, he decided to focus his Master’s thesis in Medical Education on the diagnosis of rotator cuff injuries.
During his clinical year, he was privileged to provide care to the medically underserved of the Bay Area, including treating COVID-19 patients on the Mexican border at the height of the pandemic.
Green completed his degree requirements and passed the PA national certifying exam in April.
After his experience following his accident, and the incredible example set by emergency teams across the country throughout the pandemic, he hopes to pursue Emergency Medicine helping others through the worst moments of their lives.
He would also like to encourage everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19.
Green and wife of 7 years Elisabet Johnson will spend several weeks in Buena Vista before moving to the Indianapolis, Ind., area.
