The Great Futures Gala Tuesday night benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County raised $37,000 for the organization that provides after-school and summer programming for Chaffee County youth.
The gala marked the first time both the Salida club and the Buena Vista club held a joint fundraiser.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort played host to the 136 attendees, who could choose either a chicken or vegetarian dinner in a buffet.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Youth of the Year Kuper Banghart presented the Club Hero award to Sandy Boyd and Oren Dreeben.
In accepting her award, Boyd said she wanted to recognize “what an asset Boys & Girls Clubs is for the community.”
Dreeben said Boys & Girls Clubs was the “most wonderful organization,” which touched the lives of 800 kids a year in Chaffee County in a safe, fun and enriching environment.
“I love that it is something I get to do,” he said.
Banghart presented his Youth of the Year competition speech in which he recounted his struggles with Type I diabetes and his accomplishments with the club robotics team.
Banghart now teaches science, technology, engineering and math programming at the Salida club and uses his experiences to inspire other kids.
He received a standing ovation following his speech.
Former state Rep. Jim Wilson acted as master of ceremonies for the event’s live auction, teasing and cajoling ever higher bids from attendees.
The auction brought in $10,750 for the organization.
Live auction items included a lamp made by glass artist Brice Turnbull valued at $250, which went for $450.
Top bid for a $595 ArkAnglers full-day float fishing trip was $1,600.
Local painter Joshua Bean contributed two painting to the auction, one created on the spot. Each was purchased for $525.
A Denver weekend that included a $250 Denver Center for the Performing Arts gift certificate was bid up to $1,025.
A week’s vacation at a Mazatlan, Mexico, house, valued at $1,500, went for $1,750.
The high bid of $4,200 secured a week on Cape Cod in a four-bedroom house.
Following the auction, comic mind-reader Sean Bott took the stage to provide entertainment with his mind-reading act and the help of volunteers.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said, “It was a record-breaking night for our organization. The entire night was an electrifying experience thanks to Kuper Banghart, Jim Wilson, our Club Heroes, mind-reader Sean Bott but especially our guests. They continue to overwhelm us with their generosity. Seeing so many great people believe in youth development bodes well for a ‘great future’ for our thousands of kids, our programs and our clubs.”
