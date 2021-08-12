Gold Rush Days weekend was a success, said Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Traynham. The 2-day event that celebrates BV’s history and heritage was a bit different this year in the new normal.
Last year, the event was postponed altogether. This year it returned, albeit missing some of the features which organizers said tend to bring people into close contact for any extended period of time.
Notably absent was the toilet seat race, reportedly an activity dating back to 1993.
Aside from this, a mysterious no-show from the Euro-bungee man, and a bit of inclement weather, all was well.
“Overall we had a great time. Our vendors had a good time – lots of action throughout town so I’m really happy with it,” said Traynham.
About 45 vendors and five food trucks worked the weekend, as well as local musicians and performance troupes re-enacting Old West shootouts and Civil War scenes.
“We had some kids’ art that was sponsored by Chaffee Arts. They did Gold Goo, which was a huge hit. The kids loved it,” she said.
“Chaffee County Fire was there and they had an obstacle course for the kids where they could go through tunnels and put out little fires. Lots of fun for families with kiddos,” she said.
Traynham confirmed that GRD will return to McPhelemy Park in 2022.
“It was just an opportunity to expand. It’s a bigger space, more wide open, so we could have grown Gold Rush Days,” she said.
“We heard feedback from a lot of vendors. They prefer the location in McPhelemy,” she said. “We think we can still make it work and expand at McPhelemy Park for next year.”
