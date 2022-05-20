The Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead program is opening up another round of grant funding for electric vehicle charging stations. Grant applications can be submitted through the website cleanairfleets.org between May 23 and June 24.
Grants are available to help cover the cost of purchasing and installing EV charging stations in workplaces, apartment/condo complexes, government buildings and other sites that offer public or visitor parking.
Successful applicants will be eligible to receive as much as 80 percent of project costs, up to a maximum of $9,000 for Level 2 chargers and up to $50,000 for Level 3 fast chargers.
Prospective applicants can receive free technical advice and grant support from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), which is the Colorado Energy Office’s designated “coach” for 14 counties on the Western Slope. For more information, contact Stefan Johnson, sjohnson@cleanenergyeconomy.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.