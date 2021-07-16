New street lights will soon come to Main Street via a grant to the town through the state of Colorado.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett and special projects manager Joel Benson said that 36 old lights from the Buena Vista Library on West Main down to the community center on East Main would be replaced to match the newer style.
In addition, Benson said Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is working to find new LED bulbs for all the streetlights.
The grant is one of 104 Revitalizing Main Streets grants that have been awarded throughout the state.
“Revitalizing Main Streets is ensuring our small businesses can bounce back, create more jobs, and support our economy. These important grants will help Fraser, New Castle and Buena Vista truly thrive for years to come,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a press release last month.
“This grant allows the town to create more uniform lighting by replacing its hodgepodge of lights with consistent lighting and makes downtown and some key public areas safer for our residents and visitors,” said Benson.
Other nearby grant recipients include a U.S. 50 pedestrian overpass in Poncha Springs and the F Street Commerce, Comfort, and Cleanliness project in Salida.
