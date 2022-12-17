The Fremont County Tourism Council announced Thursday it has been awarded a $60,000 Tourism Marketing Match Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to create and market a GPS-enabled audio tour of Bighorn Sheep Canyon, featuring history, geology, wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities on the Arkansas River.
In 2022, the council shifted its marketing focus to promoting the shoulder seasons – fall, winter and spring – when there is room for more visitors.
Through its “Off-Season? It’s On” campaign, the organization said in a press release that it has noted an increase in visitors to the area after Labor Day, keeping local businesses busy and sales tax revenue flowing.
By developing a Bighorn Sheep Canyon Audio Tour, the council hopes to promote a new experience available year-round that will fit seamlessly into the already successful off-season campaign.
“This kind of grant is so beneficial to our area. We don’t have the marketing budget that some other areas in Colorado do, so we are grateful to the Colorado Tourism Office for their assistance in promoting our community and small businesses,” said council Chair Ashlee Sack.
“Highlighting this continuity will allow us to guide visitors to and from recreational opportunities that abound during every season of the year. You can ski in the morning at Monarch and mountain bike in the late afternoon in Cañon City.”
TravelStorys, a free audio tour app, will create and host the tour. Management and promotion of the project will be handled by VistaWorks.
“A Bighorn Sheep Canyon tour will not only be a great incentive to take this gorgeous drive, but it will also be accessible to anyone, regardless of physical ability or age, making it an ideal project and marketing campaign at a time when diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of Fremont County’s marketing messages,” VistaWorks owner Bryan Jordan said.
“Additionally, it will take visitors through historically underrepresented Western Fremont County, where there are a lot of opportunities for outdoor adventure and historical exploration.”
Bighorn Sheep Canyon runs from the eastern edge of Salida into Cañon City. By creating and promoting the audio tour, Fremont County Tourism Council hopes to encourage visitors to travel beyond Salida and into Cañon City, where they may choose to explore other attractions, such as the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park and Royal Gorge Route Railroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.