Grant Farm will reform to play the reopening of the Lariat since their split in 2020. The band also played the reopening of the Lariat 5 years ago.
The Cosmic Americana band led and founded by guitarist Tyler Grant started with members Andy Thorn and Keith Moseley in 2010. Thorn and Moseley were later replaced by Adrian “Ace” Engfer, Sean “Magic” Macaulay and Kevin “Money” McHugh in 2012 and 2014.
The band’s first album was the self-titled “Grant Farm” released in 2012 by Grant Central Records. This was followed by their next album “Plowin’ Time” in 2014 and “Kiss the Ground” in 2016. Their most recent album “Broke in Two” released in 2019 and featured a song of the same name.
In 2020 the band parted and went their separate ways.
However, with the reopening of the Lariat, the band decided to return to help celebrate its beloved venue.
“We love the Lariat. It’s one of the finest intimate venues in Colorado. Excellent sound, nice stage, wonderful vibe. We feel at home there,” Grant said.
During the performance Grant said he expects to hear “a bugle call of joy harkening back to the glory days of Grant Farm.”
Grant also teased plenty of fun surprises to be expected during the performance.
Grant Farm will also play one last time on May 14 at the Tico Time Bluegrass Festival near Durango.
Grant’s new album “Tryin’ To Have A Good Time” will be released May 20 and will feature two already released singles.
Bassist and vocalist Engfer will release a new album as well June 3 called “Brave And Free.” He will be touring with a band called Kindhearted Strangers. Drummer Sean Macaulay has a new album too titled “Glad We Found You” with his own band Violet Pilot.
“We love you. Can’t wait to get Grant Farm back to BV to celebrate the re-opening of the Lariat!” Grant said.
The band will perform at 9 p.m., Friday May 13. Tickets are $10.
