Chaffee County Community Foundation’s municipal community grant cycle opens January 12. Local nonprofit organizations seeking grant assistance from the town of Buena Vista, the city of Salida or both can submit applications January 12 through February 9. A total budget of $140,524 is available for grant distribution.
Beginning in 2020, CCCF designed and administered separate online application processes for each municipality for organizations to quickly and consistently request grant support. In 2021, CCCF combined the community grants application process to create a single application for both.
This change lowers the burden on nonprofit organizations, and allows for one review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with each applicant organization, a CCCF press release stated.
“By building a streamlined process, CCCF strives to lessen the administrative burden on nonprofits, so that they may focus on their important and dynamic community endeavors,” said CCCF executive director Betsy Dittenber.
501c-3 organizations in good standing serving Buena Vista or Salida residents are eligible to apply for funding.
Any organization that received funding from either municipality in 2021 is required to submit a Colorado Common Grant Report either prior to or with their 2022 application.
The town of Buena Vista awarded grants in 2021 to 35 nonprofits including Little Engine Eatery, elevateHer, BV Heritage, BV High School’s drone program, the Boys & Girls Club and Mini Blessings.
Chaffeecommunity.org/grants provides a full list of 2021’s recipients and more information on how to apply.
Applications are reviewed by a committee comprised of a councilperson and trustee from Salida and BV, two board members and one staff from CCCF and four at-large county residents.
“Community members express interest to CCCF through the VIA Chaffee platform or by contacting CCCF directly,” said Rachele Vierthaler, review committee chairperson. “Each volunteer, whether they come from an elected board or are community member, must complete a conflict of interest form.”
