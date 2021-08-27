The Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board opened its 2021 community grants funding cycle on Aug. 23.
METAB is an advisory group to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners that recommends grant funding in support of Chaffee County-based non-profit organizations, utilizing excise taxes levied on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail (recreational) marijuana from retail cultivation facilities in Chaffee County.
This year the excise tax and resulting METAB grant awards are estimated to total >$300,000. Grants awarded for 2021 will be for at least $1,000 and not more than $25,000 per successful application.
Organizations eligible for METAB grants include programs under the supervision of Chaffee County Human Services or Public Health, non-profits serving the youth of Chaffee County or providing services in one or more of the following areas: Human services (including youth services); public health (including mental health); workforce and family housing; and government agencies for the regulation of marijuana and other drugs and enforcement of related laws.
METAB applications are managed through the Chaffee County online grants portal. To register an organization in the portal and access the applications visit https://cutt.ly/LWeXB3u
Prospective applicants must submit a mandatory pre-application by 11:59 p.m., Sept. 17, in order to be considered eligible for this year’s grant cycle. METAB will notify qualified applicants with an invitation to proceed with the full application on a rolling basis as pre-applications are submitted.
The full grant application submission deadline is 11:59 p.m., Oct. 17.
Anyone interested in learning more about the grant program or application system is welcome to join an optional, informational meeting at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, via zoom at https://www.zoom.us/s/87826603334.
METAB will make their funding recommendations to the BOCC at their December 2021 meeting.
The Commissioners will then review and approve the distribution of the 2021 marijuana excise tax funds and METAB will announce awards.
Please contact METAB administrator, Ben Doon, at metabgrants@gmail.com with any questions.
METAB was established following Chaffee County voters’ approval of a marijuana excise tax in November 2016 and was then ratified in August 2017 by the BOCC via Resolution 2017-46. The County Commissioners appointed a 7-member Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB) to guide the excise tax-funded grant program. More information on METAB is available at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Board---METAB.
