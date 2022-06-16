A total of $45,720 was recently awarded to restore the Granite Hotel and Stagecoach Stop by the History Colorado State Historical Fund,
Current owners Huckleberry River Ranch, LLC applied for the grant to create construction documents in an attempt to restore the building to accommodate overnight guests once again.
The owners were able to apply for this grant after HCSHF lowered its cash match requirements for projects that would help black, indigenous and people of color communities.
The building was a built around the 1860s and turned into a hotel in 1881, where it provided accommodations to travelers passing through to Leadville.
The argument made for the project was that the restoration of the Granite Hotel and Stagecoach Stop would help promote tourism to BIPOC communities while also contributing to the preservation of Granite’s historic town and promote heritage tourism that would help revitalize the town.
“Our grant awards this past year are demonstrating that History Colorado’s State Historical Fund has become more accessible and inclusive than ever to help all Coloradans save the places they love,” said history Colorado executive director and state historic preservation officer Dawn DiPrince. “We have loved seeing how these preservation dollars are proving to be transformational investments in communities across Colorado.”
“It is an amazing property … it has such amazing representation of Granite,” co-owner Carrol Rhead said, “We’re so grateful to be a part of the community and being welcomed by the residents of Granite.”
