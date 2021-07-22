Granite Bridge Closure

As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, the bridge over the Arkansas River at CR 397 in Granite is temporarily closed for emergency repairs to the bridge surface.

 Chaffee County Public Affairs

NOTICE: As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, the bridge over the Arkansas River at CR 397 in Granite is temporarily closed for emergency repairs to the bridge surface. Chaffee County Road & Bridge expects to reopen access by ~4:30 p.m. today for resident access. Boaters are asked to avoid the Granite put-in until then. Updates will be shared on access as repairs continue over the next few days.

