Jeff Graf

Jeff Graf, Chaffee County coroner and funeral director of Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, contemplates the changes in the death care industry with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortages in supplies and staff and a rise in the number of deaths have created industry-wide overloads and backlogs.

 D.J. DeJong

Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf announced Thursday he will run for re-election in November.

Graf has been with the Chaffee County coroner’s office for 20 years. He served as deputy coroner for 17 years and has served the last three years as coroner.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Chaffee County for the past 20 years with compassion, knowledge and professionalism in their greatest time of need,” he said in a press release.

“I would like to continue serving the citizens of Chaffee County for the next four years and would appreciate their support in the November election,” Graf said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.