Grace Church group sews for Buena Vista Pregnancy Center

Grace Church Ladies Sewing Group has been very busy this year making masks for HRRMC, at least 350 so far.
Due to COVID, the annual craft sale to raise money for Outreach projects had to be canceled.
Instead, they donated a variety of baby quilts, crocheted blankets and knitted sweaters to the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center.
Director Naomi Allen and staff were delighted to accept these gifts, which were presented by Martha Bauman, Judy Butler and Vi Hardy.
