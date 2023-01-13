DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis announced the appointment of Tom Plant, Unaffiliated, from Buena Vista, Colorado to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in a Friday afternoon press release.
Mr. Plant is a senior policy advisor at the Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) where he leads the recruitment and strategy for CNEE’s Legislative Academy. The Legislative Academy annually convenes a bipartisan group of state legislators and staff from across the United States to discuss energy policy and innovation, partnering with the Conservative Energy Network and Conservatives for Clean Energy to promote a bi-partisan approach to utility policy. Plant formerly served as director of the Governor’s Energy Office from 2007-2011 and was a Colorado House representative from 1998 to 2006. He owned the Acoustic Coffeehouse and Crosscut Pizzeria and Taphouse in Nederland. He is a Geologist by training and earned his B.A. from Colorado State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.