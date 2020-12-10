In response to the current numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Jared Polis extended Colorado’s mask mandate for another 30 days Wednesday as a strategy to help quell the spread of the virus.
Half of Colorado’s 64 counties are currently at red level – severe risk, 26 are at level orange – high risk, 5 are at level yellow – concern, and one, Hinsdale County in southwestern Colorado, is at blue – caution (Hinsdale County has an estimated population of 820 as of 2019 per the U.S. Census bureau).
Chaffee County remains at level orange on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard dial.
Recent cases identified in the county include five Tuesday and 14 Wednesday, bringing the incidence of new cases in the past seven days to 92.
The governor’s executive stated, “We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65 percent.
“Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly.”
As of Wednesday statewide there have been 272,346 cases of the virus identified with a seven-day moving average of 4,207 cases reported per day.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was 11.71.
