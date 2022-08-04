Gold Rush Days returns to Buena Vista Aug. 13-14 at McPhelemy Park.
“The chamber realizes how important our roots, history and heritage are to what makes our town so special. With that as the driving force, we are bringing Gold Rush Days back this year to truly focus on that, keep the heritage alive and have a ton of fun together as a community,” Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Rupska said.
Returning this year will be the fan favorite Quacktastic Rubber Duck Race, free concerts, vendor stalls, food trucks, historical re-enactments and many other activities.
The Quacktastic Rubber Duck Race will have two main races, the adult race and the kids race. The kids race will begin at 11:30 a.m. and ducks will cost $2 with a guaranteed special prize for each participant.
The adult race will start at 1:30 p.m. and will cost $10 a duck or $50 for a pack of six ducks.
The grand prize for the winner of the adult race is a brand new ebike valued at $2,000 donated by BV eBikes.
Sponsors for the rubber duck race include BV eBikes, Lagree’s Food Stores, Full Circle Real Estate Group, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Rainbow Lake Resort and CKS.
For more information and to begin purchasing ducks visit buenavistacolorado.org/buena-vista-duck-race/
Also appearing during the festival will be several live bands who will perform at the back of the park next to the beer/wine garden.
Live performances will include Alex & Bonnie at 10 a.m., Mountain Mantra at noon, Smith & Friends Duo at 2 p.m. and David Lawrence & The Spoonful at 6 p.m., Saturday.
Sunday performances will start with CMA All-Stars at 10 a.m., continue with Alex & Bonnie at noon and end with Royal Street Ramblers Trio at 2 p.m.
Gold Rush Days will also have over a hundred different vendors, food trucks, artists, face painting, gem mining and historical reenactments that will be available both days of the festival.
These vendors and events will take place in McPhelemy park along the east side of the lake by U.S. 24.
Also returning will be the Cowboy Church at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday as will the Victorian lingerie shows hosted by the Heritage Museum at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Depot stage.
The third leg of the Triple Crown Pack Burro races will also happen during Gold Rush days at 10 a.m., Aug. 14. The race will start at N. Colorado Ave. and East Main and finish at North Court Street.
“We are looking for a few more volunteers to either work the info booth, the beer garden or help with tear down. If you can help out at any point for any amount of time during those 2 days, we would love to have you,” event coordinator Mallory Brooks said.
To volunteer, email Mallory Brooks at events@buenavistacolorado.org
Sponsors for the festival include Climax Molybdenum, Full Circle Real Estate Group,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.