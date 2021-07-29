Rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ re-enactments are coming to McPhelemy Park and River Park Saturday and Sunday, so citizens are reminded not to be alarmed or feel the need to notify law enforcement if they head gunshots.
Here’s the BV Chamber of Commerce’s full schedule of events.
Monday, July 26 – Sunday, Aug. 1
Rent Period Costumes and participate in the festivities in style! Located near the old stage depot at Railroad Avenue and Main Street.
Friday, July 30
Gold Rush Days Kick-Off Music Event Gene Farrar Friday Concerts at the Farm. Free Admission (Donations Appreciated) 829 W. Main Street. Bring a chair and a picnic and gear up for the all the weekend activities. Sponsored by Buena Vista Heritage.
Saturday, July 31
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gold Rush Days Free Event- River Park at the Soccer Fields. Enjoy Art, Crafts, Jewelry, Clothes and More. Fun for the family with Euro Bunjee, Chaffee County Fire and UAS Central Colorado Drone Club.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Civil War Encampment & Historical Reenactments- Buena Vista Depot. Sponsored by Buena Vista Heritage
9 a.m. Civil War Musket Drills - Buena Vista Depot- Re-enactors of 1st Colorado Company D will demonstrate the use of the Springfield musket and linear tactics used by soldiers in the 1860’s. The 1st Colorado Company D was recruited from the mining camps of the Colorado Territory in the fall of 1861.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free Kids Art Classes Sponsored by Chaffee Arts, River Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden featuring Eddyline Beer and Vino Salida Wine
10-11:30 a.m. Free concert: David Lawrence & Coleman Smith, River Park
10 a.m. “The Angel of Santa Fe” - Buena Vista Depot- Susan Hillring of 1st Colorado - Louisa Canby wife of a Union officer organized army wives to turn her home into a field hospital to aid injured Confederate soldiers. She was long praised by these survivors and remembered 50 years later at a reunion of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
10:45 a.m. Cockeyed Liz starring Kathi Perry, Buena Vista Depot
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Buena Vista Depot tours, Free. 116 Hwy 24 N
11 a.m.-4 p.m. The historic courthouse is open. Explore Buena Vista’s History on your way to River Park. $5/adult. Members and children are free. 506 E. Main Street
11:30 a.m. Martha Mahon starring Bea Harnish Buena Vista Depot
11:30 a.m.-noon Shootout in BV. Buena Vista History comes to life. -River Park
Noon “Civil War in the West - the Union Army”- Buena Vista Depot- In the early months of 1862 the First Colorado Volunteer Regiment marched from Denver City to Fort Union New Mexico Territory. The 400 mile march was completed in only thirteen days and was one of the fastest long distance marches of the Civil War. Colorado and New Mexico Volunteers joined forces to engage the Confederate Army and defend Fort Union.
Noon-1 p.m. Free concert: Sweet Beets - River Park
1 p.m. Louis Schultz - starring Tim Stange (Dead miner from Mary Murphy Mine)- Buena Vista Depot
1:30-2 p.m. Shootout in BV – Buena Vista History comes to life on the Reenactment Stage. - River Park
2 p.m. Cockeyed Liz starring Kathi Perry - Buena Vista Depot
2-3:30 p.m. Free concert: Bruce Hayes - River Park
3 p.m. “Civil War in the West - Confederate Army” Buena Vista Depot- In 1861 Confederate General Henry Sibley raised 3,500 mounted volunteers in San Antonio, Texas. They began a long march up the Rio Grande River. Their goal was to capture Fort Union east of Santa Fe and eventually assault the rich gold fields of Colorado.
6-8 p.m. Saturday Night Concert Blue Recluse - River Park
6-8 p.m. Beer Garden featuring Eddyline Beer and Vino Salida Wine
Sunday, Aug.1
8:30-9:15 a.m. Cowboy Church. Old-time cowboy tunes with Carole & Randy Barnes - River Park
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gold Rush Days free event - River Park at the Soccer Fields. Enjoy Art, Crafts, Jewelry, Clothes and More. Fun for the family with Euro Bunjee, Chaffee County Fire and UAS Central Colorado Drone Club.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Civil War Encampment & Historical Reenactments at the Buena Vista Depot. Sponsored by Buena Vista Heritage
9 a.m. Civil War Musket Drills - Buena Vista Depot- Re-enactors of 1st Colorado Company D will demonstrate the use of the Springfield musket and linear tactics used by soldiers in the 1860’s. The 1st Colorado Company D was recruited from the mining camps of the Colorado Territory in the fall of 1861.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden featuring Eddyline Beer and Vino Salida Wine
10 a.m. “The Angel of Santa Fe” - Buena Vista Depot- Susan Hillring of 1st Colorado - Louisa Canby wife of a Union officer organized army wives to turn her home into a field hospital to aid injured Confederate soldiers. She was long praised by these survivors and remembered 50 years later at a reunion of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
10-11:30 a.m. - Free concert: Shane Bumgarner -River Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden featuring Eddyline Beer and Vino Salida Wine
11 a.m.-4 p.m. The historic courthouse is open. Explore Buena Vista’s History on your way to River Park.
The Buena Vista Heritage Museum is proud to present the exhibit “Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Alaska” comprised of unpublished Edward Curtis photographs taken in Alaska, on loan from the Curtis Legacy Foundation Opening Day. Support a local foundation . 506 E. Main Street
11 a.m. - Louis Schultz (a dead miner from Mary Murphy Mine) - starring Tim Stange- Buena Vista Depot
11:30 a.m.-noon Shootout in BV – Buena Vista History comes to life on the Reenactment Stage. -River Park
Noon “Civil War in the West - the Union Army” - Buena Vista Depot- In the early months of 1862 the First Colorado Volunteer Regiment marched from Denver City to Fort Union New Mexico Territory. The 400 mile march was completed in only 13 days and was one of the fastest long distance marches of the Civil War. Colorado and New Mexico Volunteers joined forces to engage the Confederate Army and defend Fort Union.
Noon-1:30 p.m. Free concert: Enion & Dave Tiller- River Park
1 p.m. Louis Schultz (a dead miner from Mary Murphy Mine) - starring Tim Stange- Buena Vista Depot
2-3:30 p.m. Free concert: Alex & Bonnie- River park
2:30 p.m. Martha Mahon starring Bea Harnish- Buena Vista Depot
3 p.m. “Civil War in the West - Confederate Army” - Buena Vista Depot- In 1861 Confederate General Henry Sibley raised 3,500 mounted volunteers in San Antonio, Texas. They began a long march up the Rio Grande River. Their goal was to capture Fort Union east of Santa Fe and eventually assault the rich gold fields of Colorado.
