Buena Vista River Park echoed with laughter, gunfire and applause during the Gold Rush Days gunfights courtesy of the Gold Canyon Gunfighters.
Established in 1968 and based in Colorado Springs, the Gold Canyon Gunfighters perform multiple skits for each show portraying sheriffs, outlaws and other characters of the Old West ready to whip out a gun in an instant.
“We come up here just about every year, and then this COVID-19 came along and that’s kind of put a crimp in our performing. We’re getting back into the swing of things now,” says GCG member Acemon Roe. “We hope to be back.”
Now in his 80s, Roe has been doing this kind of performing since he was 16, both live and on screen, and he has yet to get tired of it.
“I get to shoot people and don’t go to jail for it,” Roe says with a laugh. “No, it’s just performing for the crowd. I love to perform. I’ve been in 17 different films throughout my lifetime and I’ve always enjoyed it. It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of fun too.”
Originally joining in 2000, John Juzwiak became president of the club in 2001. “A lot of us have been together almost 15 years,” he says.
The club does a lot of traveling for their reenactments, not just in Colorado but also to different states like Nebraska and Kansas. And they’re always looking for new members, says Juzwiak. People just have to show up, pass a background check and understand gun safety.
“We teach a lot of gun safety. Anybody could check anybody’s gun here … because we want to make sure they’re safe,” he says.
Not only do they check guns before and after each show, they also make a point of running through a safety briefing at the very start of every show to assure the audience.
The gunfighters have a trailer set up on hydraulics that unfold into a town stage for their performances. Since his fellow actors are old, Juzwiak says, this makes things easier for them not having to lift things like they used to.
Juzwiak wasn’t very happy with the small space they had to work with and the inability to use their own town setup, but he also had to consider space based on the safety of others.
“Safety is our biggest concern,” he says. “We don’t want somebody hurt.”
The gunfighters have otherwise had a fun time every time they get to perform, bringing smiles with their jokes and quick-draw gunfights.
Apart from a couple of events in Colorado Springs last year, they didn’t get to show as much due to the pandemic, so they’re happy to be out performing more often this year.
“This is our first one this year and I think we’ve done pretty good,” Roe says. “I just hope the crowd liked it, because that’s it right there. It doesn’t matter what I like, it’s what the crowd likes.”
During Aug. 14-15, the Gold Canyon Gunfighters will be performing at Living History Days in Fairplay, doing three sets each day.
There will also be a show on Aug. 7 and 28 at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs.
