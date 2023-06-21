A lengthy application and review process paid off when the town of Buena Vista was awarded $748,915 for the construction of the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and Trail.
The Great Outdoors Colorado board of directors voted on the grants in their meeting Wednesday, June 14, which was attended by recreation supervisor Shane Basford and special events coordinator Leslie Quilico.
“The town of Buena Vista staff would like to express our deepest appreciation to GOCO for the generous support in funding the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and Trail,” Basford said in the release. “Your commitment to improving our community is truly remarkable. This new park will provide much-needed recreational opportunities for people of all abilities in an area that has been lacking public resources.”
The GOCO board highlighted the level of community involvement in the project’s design. The park’s design was developed through an extensive community engagement process, beginning in 2013 and led by neighbors municipal leaders, parents and recreation groups. In addition to community input meetings and feedback sessions, outreach included neighborhood events at the park site, surveys, classroom design projects and consultation with experts from Colorado Autism Consultants and the Area Council on Aging.
“We worked with GOCO Program Officer Dan Omasta throughout the application process, so we were able to make some changes along the way,” BV Rec staff said in a statement. “We were in communication with Dan before our Concept Paper application in January up until our Community Impact Grant application was submitted in March. He was extremely helpful anytime we reached out and was a great local resource for our application.”
The park, to be located in the Sunset Vista IV neighborhood, will be the first in the three-county region to include fully accessible and adaptive equipment for individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities.
Features include a pour-in-place surface for increased mobility, sensory boxes, full support swings, a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, first responder-themed play structures, exercise equipment for older adults, a labyrinth and memorial centerpiece, a sport court, a dog run, restrooms, a shade structure, a small field and a natural play area. The project also includes a trail extension, connecting the park to the Peaks View Trail and Rodeo Grounds.
“We are all super excited about this project and it really feels great to have received full funding from GOCO during this most competitive grant cycle. We knew going in that there were a lot of great applications joining ours this year,” staff said. “We just kept reminding ourselves that our project proposal is very compelling, we have an incredible amount of support within the valley, and we have a huge need for these improvements and upgrades to our recreation infrastructure. We now get to finally build a park and trail that has been a concept and a conversation for over 15 years.”
Recreation staff will continue raising the final project funding needed. They also submitted an application for a $35,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation last week and have plans to submit other applications in 2023.
“We will also continue working with the Billy Cordova Memorial Park Community Group,” staff said. “The largest community involvement opportunity for the project will be the Community Build Days for the park. As we have done in the past for McPhelemy Park and the Community Center Park, we will be calling on our community to come out and assist with installing the playground equipment and other elements of the park. We are currently planning to hold Community Build Days in Spring 2024.”
The current proposed timeline plans for earth and infrastructure work to begin in the fall of 2023, construction of the park facilities in the spring of 2024 and finalization of construction in the summer of 2024 followed by a grand opening in late summer.
