A local team of elementary-age students will be heading to the global competition for Destination ImagiNation, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) challenge program for kids.
“They each have very strong and wonderful personalities,” said Janel Blackburn, the team coach. “They each have very creative ideas, and it’s been a journey to watch them get to learn to work together and to really come up against tough things that they’re not sure how to solve to work together.”
The team, known as the Smarties, is made up of Chaffee County homeschool students. Though the girls have known each other since they were very little, Blackburn said, this year they “came together as a team this year to try to just do something different.”
They took first place at regionals in Pueblo in March. On April 1, they were again earned first place at state. Now, the team is preparing to head to Globals, which will be held in Kansas City, Mo., to compete against teams from all over the world.
In challenge competitions, students form teams that are presented with a multi-faceted problem and are given 5 months to solve the problem using STEAM concepts and creativity. Then they create a performance to present their solution to a panel of appraisers at local, state and global tournaments.
This year, the Smarties’ solution involves a retelling of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The girls created a life-sized pop-up book using paper, including a stilt-walking Oompa Loompa, a working conveyor belt, embroidered costumes, and a song and dance performance.
The appraisers were “blown away” by the group’s teamwork and performance execution, keeping them talking about the Smarties’ solution long after they left the room and making them as “happy as a bunch of kids in a candy store,” Blackburn said.
“This team displayed excellence in teamwork, cooperation and exuberance,” said one appraiser. “Their positive energy was contagious during the challenge and before and after.”
One strategy for keeping things lighthearted during the competition was to wear goofy glasses while they voted on what to do next and what challenge to take on. Kate, another participant, said her favorite moment was walking in to present to the judges.
“Walking in the room was awesome,” she said. Her friends agreed.
“It was such a good memory to walk into a room during the awards ceremony and to hear you got first place,” said another participant.
“My favorite thing was watching the judges’ expressions when we did our play,” said Lily Molitor. “It was really fun to watch them.”
“Janel has been involved in our kids’ lives in some capacity tutoring and teaching,” said Betsy Molitor, a team parent. “She just has a gift for inspiring learning.”
“I’ve just loved seeing them all come together and learn to listen to each other and start to learn how to collaborate and also how to kind of humbly give up their own ideas in light of a better idea that comes along,” Blackburn said. “The way they work together, the kindness they show to each other, the humility that they show and the teamwork that they exhibit has been the one thing that all the appraisers have really talked about.”
Ahead of globals, the team is getting excited to meet other competitors and to see how they do. Blackburn said she’s proud of the first-year team. In addition to taking first place, the Smarties also took home awards for performance, engineering and teamwork.
“I’m excited for the challenge,” said Charlotte. “I’m excited for the award ceremony, when we get to hear which person gets first place.”
This year’s globals will be held in Kansas City, and the team is working hard to fundraise to get to Missouri.
The entrance fee alone is $5,500. Bryan Leuenberger, a team parent, said folks can reach out to him to donate. They’re also hoping to partner with local businesses for sponsorships.
“Destination Imagination is a 501(c)3, so we can give them tax documents for things that are over $250,” he said. “Some of the things that we’re kind of cooking up in our minds right now are things like bake sales, donation jars or things along those lines that we might be able to use some of their (businesses’) facilities to help collect some of these funds that we need to raise.”
The group will also be setting up a GoFundMe for donors, as well. For more information on Destination ImagiNation, visit www.destinationimagination.org
To support the Smarties, contact Leuenberger at byranleuenberger@mac.com. All donations are tax-deductible, and the Smarties can provide the needed forms.
