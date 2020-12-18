Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center began COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline and health care workers Thursday afternoon following receipt of the 345 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The first two recipients of the vaccine in Chaffee County were Dr. Erika Gelgand, HRRMC’s lead physician for COVID-19, and Amanda Reiff, a registered nurse in the Family Birthing Center, who were vaccinated at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday by infection prevention and employee health manager and registered nurse Tracy McConathy.
Frontline and health care workers are included in the first phase of vaccinations as vaccines are rolled out from drug companies to medical facilities.
A panel of experts recommended approval for the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Three hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled for HRRMC and an additional 100 doses are earmarked for Chaffee County Public Health.
