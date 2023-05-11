To kick off the summer outdoor recreation season and educate people about water safety, the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area is hosting “Gear Up for Summer” on Saturday at Riverside Park in Salida.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff from AHRA, Area 13 in Salida and the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery will have booths at the festival to welcome guests. There will be free gifts, news about summer events and information about how to get geared up for summer.
“We’ll have free swag for guests,” said Corrine Servis, AHRA operations manager. “In fact, the first 50 kids will get free Personal Flotation Devices to keep. … And there will be lots of activities for families with kids of all ages.”
The event aims to spotlight CPW’s Statewide Boating Program to raise awareness of the need for safety in and around the water. This is a particular emphasis for AHRA, which is a 152-mile linear state park along the Arkansas River stretching from Leadville to Pueblo.
This event will also showcase CPW’s partnership with federal and local partners including the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, municipalities of Buena Vista and Salida as well as local non-profit agencies that help to manage the natural resources and promote safe recreation and stewardship.
“We want to get our local communities in the Upper Arkansas River Valley excited about getting outside and ready for a safe and fun summer,” Servis said.
She encouraged kids to be sure to meet CPW mascots Elbert, the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, and Talon the red-tailed hawk for photo opportunities.
For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106.
