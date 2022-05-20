Greater Arkansas River Nature Association welcomed Katie Davis as the new Development and Operations Manager.
Davis is a returning resident to Chaffee County, having lived here previously during the early 2000s.
Her career has been focused on supporting nonprofit capacity building and leadership, primarily in the animal welfare and conservation sectors. She holds a degree in nonprofit management from the University of Washington and is a Society for Human Resources (SHRM-CP) certified professional. In addition, she has a Master of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Management from Western Illinois University.
“I am so grateful to be back in Chaffee County working in a field and sector I love – fundraising, human resources and conservation. My dream trifecta. For many organizations, much of the past few years has been about stabilizing and surviving and I am excited to be able to support GARNA as they grow and evolve.”
For more than a quarter century, GARNA has led critical environmental education, sustainability initiatives, and public lands stewardship programs in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
GARNA is nature-centered and community driven, and well respected throughout the communities it serves. GARNA’s culture has been built by the volunteers and land management agencies who serve the public lands of the Upper Arkansas Valley. It’s Development and Operations Manager will build on this strong base to expand and deepen GARNA’s impacts.
As part of its 2022 strategic planning, GARNA identified a need to focus on both long-range organizational strategy and holistic program development and evaluation. GARNA anticipates that focusing attention on these complementary areas will allow its impact to grow considerably.
“Diversifying our leadership skill sets and increasing capacity through a Co-Director model will allow GARNA to continue to foster high impact, community-focused programs while strengthening our organizational sustainability,” shares Interim Board Chair, Layne Kottmeier. “The Board is excited to have Katie’s community connection and expertise to help co-lead GARNA into its next chapter.”
