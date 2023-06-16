The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Collegiate Peaks chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer a stream ecology and fly fishing program for middle school youth in Buena Vista in August. Stream Explorers, offered in partnership with the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Buena Vista Recreation, is a four-day camp offered for rising 5th – 8th graders.
Stream Explorers focuses on stream ecology, the life of aquatic macro-invertebrates, fish anatomy and habitat, fly tying and fly fishing. Students who complete all four sessions will receive a Trout Unlimited youth membership.
Dates are Mondays and Tuesdays, Aug. 7, 8, 14 and 15. Sessions will take place at the Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista and on the last class, shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location. The program is free, but space is limited and registration is required at garna.org/garnas-youth-camps
Contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or email Bianka Martinez at youth@garna.org with any questions.
