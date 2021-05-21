The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will accept entries from May 22-July 1 for its seventh annual photo contest for Upper Arkansas River Valley nature photos, celebrating the group’s 25 years of nature education and stewardship.
Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed, from Leadville to Cañon City, a press release stated.
Categories for photo entries are: landscape; wildlife/birds; wildflowers; sunrise/sunset; and heritage – images of sites that have been nominated for state or national historic register, or scenic viewsheds from the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway.
This year’s contest also features youth-specific entry options for each category for those younger than 18.
For information, to submit photos or to vote on entries, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org
