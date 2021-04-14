The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative lead forester Andy Lerch will lead an interpretive hike through areas just above Monarch Park, where ARWC and the US Forest Service have worked to mitigate fire danger.
The hike April 17 from 8:30 a.m.-noon will examine the widespread impacts of the spruce beetle and explore the innovative forestry work that ARWC and the USFS are using to address these problems. Learn how this collaborative work aims to reduce large scale wildfire in our community and protect our water resources.
The Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative is a Salida-based non-profit that serves the Arkansas River Basin communities by addressing locally-identified watershed issues for economic, ecological and social benefit. www.arkcollaborative.org.
Pre-registration is required. Go to: https://garna.org/calendar/hikemonarchpass/ to register. Program tickets are $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members. Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.