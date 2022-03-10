Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is currently accepting applicants for the role of administrative director who will serve alongside the impact director in a shared leadership model.
The GARNA board of directors is seeking a change agent who can help take the thriving nonprofit to its next level of success. The new role will co-direct GARNA with a focus on establishing strategies for growth, development of the board of directors and financial diversification.
For more than a quarter century, GARNA has led critical environmental education, sustainability initiatives and public lands stewardship programs in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
GARNA is nature-centered and community driven, and well respected throughout the communities it serves. GARNA’s culture has been built by the volunteers and land management agencies who serve the public lands of the Upper Arkansas Valley, and its new Administrative Director will build on this strong base to expand and deepen GARNA’s impacts.
As part of its 2022 strategic planning, GARNA identified a need to focus on both long-range organizational strategy and holistic program development and evaluation. GARNA anticipates that focusing attention on these complementary areas will allow its impact to grow considerably.
For more information, visit garna.org/board-and-staff/ or contact Dominique Naccarato at Dominique@garna.org, 719-539-5106. The GARNA Board intends to begin interviews in March.
