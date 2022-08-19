The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s annual fundraiser and celebration of 26 years of nature education and stewardship will begin at 5 p.m. until the stars come out Thursday, Sept. 1, at River Runners south of Buena Vista.
Those who purchase VIP tickets will launch upriver at 4 p.m. and float into the event on rafts, where they will enjoy a champagne welcome party upon arrival. This year’s event promises to be even more family friendly, with inexpensive tickets for kids and plenty of beach-friendly fun for the whole family.
The event will include dinner by Kalamatapit Catering and dancing to Gypsy Cattle Drive, who will play “high octane gypsy swing with rhythms that borrow from bluegrass, Latin, western swing and Celtic music.”
Gypsy Cattle Drive includes Texas Fiddle Champion and Buena Vista’s Coletrain Music Academy’s Coleman Smith, bass virtuoso Carl Meinecke, and free-skiing guitarist Mark Morris. For the past 26 years, GARNA has provided critical ecological and stewardship programs and opportunities in environmental education, public lands volunteerism, and sustainability.
Funds raised at the gala will support GARNA’s continued work serving the Upper Arkansas Valley in these areas. Contributions from sponsors and local individual donors are helping to make the event possible.
The event also features a silent auction that will launch online 2 weeks prior to the event and will continue throughout the evening on Sept. 12. Items will include an hour-long flight over the valley, art, outdoor gear and more.
Want to help us celebrate? Get tickets to our 25th Birthday Bash Fundraiser: https://bit.ly/garna25bdaytickets .
Interested in sponsoring our event? Email Chris at info@garna.org or visit: https://bit.ly/sponsor25bday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.