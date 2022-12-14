It’s that time of year again! Products are available from GARNA’s 8th annual Photo Product Fundraiser including notecard sets, a 2023 calendar and canvas and metal prints that showcase the natural beauty of the Upper Arkansas Valley. Images featured in these products were chosen from the 90 stunning photos submitted by 30 talented local photographers who contributed to GARNA’s 2022 Photo Contest. Products include a variety of images chosen from all six contest categories: Water, Sky, Color, Pollinators, Wildlife and Critical Viewsheds.
GARNA’s products make ideal gifts for friends, family members or clients, and help to publicize and raise funds for its education, public lands stewardship and sustainability work. Any photo can be used for bulk card orders of 25 or 100. Orders of 100 cards or more may customize the inside of the card with a business or individual message and with return address on the envelopes.
Product ordering can be viewed at Garna.org (https://garna.org/product-category/2022-photo-products/). For questions, please contact GARNA at info@garna.org or at 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.