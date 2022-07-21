The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is offering a 4-day camp to connect youth to the river in Buena Vista.
Stream Explorers, in partnership with the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Buena Vista Recreation, is a four-day camp offered for rising 5th-8th graders.
This camp focuses on stream ecology, the life of aquatic macro-invertebrates, fish anatomy and habitat, fly tying and fly fishing.
Students who complete all four sessions will receive a Trout Unlimited youth membership. The dates are July 25, 26, and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m and Aug. 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sessions will take place at the Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista.
The program is free, but registration is required by July 22 as space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.