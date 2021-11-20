The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Antero Outdoors are partnering for the 7th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, presented virtually beginning at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2.
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is an internationally renowned tour of the latest, cutting-edge environmental and adventure films from around the world.
The 2-hour event benefits GARNA’s environmental education, on-the-ground stewardship and sustainability programming throughout the year in the Upper Arkansas River Valley. Tickets provide access to the live event and access to films through Dec. 8. There will be a live community chat during the Dec. 2 opening night. Each ticket purchased will enter attendees into a drawing for prizes including two canvas prints featuring the Collegiate Peaks of the Sawatch Range painted by James Niehues, a Peak Designs sling bag and other gifts.
In line with GARNA’s work to expand wildlife education in the face of declining local wildlife populations, the film festival presents an incredible lineup of films highlighting work being done to conserve the landscapes and critters that make our planet special, including a feature film “The Nature Makers.”
In a world increasingly dominated by humans, three teams of determined conservationists go to extraordinary lengths to save three threatened species in the American heartland. Stunningly photographed in the Grand Canyon and on the American prairie, “The Nature Makers” follows biologists who’ve deployed helicopters, giant bulldozers and a host of human tools to defend nature. More on each film can be found at: https://bit.ly/GARNAWS2021.
On Dec. 2, the virtual doors open at 6:30 p.m., films will begin at 7 and last until 9 p.m. or on demand through Dec. 8.
Online tickets are available at garna.org. Ticket prices start at a deeply discounted rate of $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members. Those who join GARNA prior to purchasing tickets can still get a discounted ticket. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/GARNAWS2021
To further support GARNA’s work throughout the Upper Arkansas Valley, including environmental education, on the ground public lands stewardship, sustainability and heritage preservation, donors can set up an end of year donation through Colorado Gives Day (donations matched by Community First Foundation) at https://www.coloradogives.org/GARNA
Through community collaboration, GARNA inspires a conservation ethic by providing educational opportunities and experiences so that those who live, work and play in the Upper Arkansas Valley are motivated to take care of the natural resources and leave a legacy of responsible use of the natural environment. GARNA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit environmental organization based in Salida.
