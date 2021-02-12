Are you curious about our local wildlife? Join the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) for a virtual lecture, “A Wildlife Wander”, presented by Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar of Elk Raven Photography.
Filled with unceasing energy and passion to create change, Elk Raven Photography is committed to producing images that capture the awe and gratitude felt with each moment spent in Nature. Elk Raven hopes their photos will inspire you to explore, both your own backyard and exotic far-flung destinations.
This one-hour lecture will touch on local wildlife, viewing areas both near and far, human-wildlife coexistence and ethics involved. The presentation will include a slideshow filled with images that will inspire you to pause and express gratitude for our lovely planet.
The lecture will take place via Zoom from 7-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://garna.org/calendar/wildlifewander/ to register. Program tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members.
The lecture will be followed up with a wildlife viewing hike on Saturday, March 13, 2021. More information on the hike will be presented at the lecture. Stay tuned at GARNA.org for the field event.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
