Join Greater Arkansas River Nature Association executive director Dominique Naccarato for a fun, experiential introduction to birding in the Upper Arkansas Valley from 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 8, at Sands Lake in Salida.
Because you can engage in birding from the car, while hiking or biking, or even alongside serious birders who keep a birding life list, it’s the ideal hobby for nature-lovers of all ages and abilities.
Naccarato will uncover the basics of birding, including how to identify flight patterns, body and beak shape and function and bird sounds. Out in the field you will also get instruction and practice using binoculars and discovering how bird behavior can provide insight into what’s going on in our neighborhood or ecosystem.
She has been GARNA’s director for the past 3 years, but she began learning about birding under the mentorship of GARNA Birding Club leaders Andrew Mackie, Denny Arter and Sally Waterhouse when she first began working at GARNA in 2013.
Pre-registration for this exciting hike is required. Go to https://garna.org/calendar/hike-birding-101/ to register. Program tickets are $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members.
For more information, contact GARNA at programs@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
