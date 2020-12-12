Products are available from GARNA’s 6th Annual Photo Product Fundraiser including notecard sets, a 2021 calendar and canvas and metal prints.
In 2020, 25 photographers submitted 65 photos and submissions were judged by a panel of professional photographers who determined a winner in each of six categories: Flora/Fauna, Development and Nature, Water, Landscape and Winter/Holiday. People’s Choice winners were selected from the top three to four photos in each category.
Any photo can be used for large card orders of 25 or 100. Orders of 100 cards or more may customize the inside of the card with a business or individual message and with return address on the envelopes.
Product ordering can be viewed at GARNA.org. For questions, please contact GARNA at info@garna.org or at 719-539-5106.
