The Game Trail Homeowners Association northwest of Buena Vista received national recognition from Firewise USA this year. HOA members are pictured with new signs and Chaffee Chips service partners during a fire mitigation event April 11. Game Trail homeowners have spent more than 1,000 hours making 258 piles of slash that were hauled away or chipped by the Chaffee County Fire Protection District and Colorado State Forest Service. Firewise USA provides a framework for neighbors to get organized, find direction and take action to reduce wildfire risks at the local level. Pictured from left are, back row, Game Trail HOA board asst. treasurer Cam Torrens, Chaffee Fire Chief Robert Bertram, CSFS forester Josh Kuehn, Chaffee firefighter Jonah Salberg, HOA Forestry Committee chair Kari Allen, HOA board president John Jacobson, HOA board secretary Cindy Waskon; front row CSFS forester JT Shaver, HOA Forestry Committee member Gary Craig, Chaffee firefighter Vincent Kumbera and HOA Forestry Committee member Dana Braatz.
featured
Game Trail earns designation as Firewise USA community
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Offroad rental business opens on 24 North in BV
- Easter egg hunts set for Salida, Poncha Springs
- USFS finalizes ebike use directives
- Buena Vista trustees deny annexation for housing plan
- ‘Dismissed’, Judge nixes attempt to keep unaffiliated voters from casting ballots in primary
- School band makes Disneyland trip. Finally
- Adam Martinez withdraws from race
- Linda Puckett
- Earth Day returns to Salida
- Locals Concert hits BV May 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.