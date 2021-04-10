Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives and partners are hosting a community art display event with prizes to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
Create and display some kind of blue artwork or blue pinwheels in your window or yard during the month of April, and submit a photo to enter a drawing for local gift cards.
The color blue is a reminder to fight for the protection of children. Pinwheels symbolize that all children deserve happy, bright childhoods.
Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 21. Include full name, mailing address and phone number and submit to aswan@chaffeecounty.org. Drawing will be held April 26.
Winners will be notified by the email used in submitting digital photo entries. Limit one entry per household. Photos may be submitted once. Submitting a photo means agreeing it may be used in media.
The risk to our children for experiencing abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty is quite high during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The social connections, community services and activities that serve as protective factors against child abuse and neglect under ordinary conditions may not exist. Help bring attention to the health and safety of Chaffee County children.
For more information, contact Ann Marie Swan at aswan@chaffeecounty.org, Family Partnership Specialist at FYI, a prevention division within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.