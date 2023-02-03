The lefthand buildings on the corner of S. Railroad and Cedar streets were occupied by the Edward Krueger family (the German tinsmith of Courthouse Cupola fame) in 1890.
In this photo from 1975, they are a heating and sheet metal business in the left building. They were owned by Jane Kettering, who lived in the building on the right.
In June of 1978 a fire broke out in the heating busines and the entire building was lost. Many antiques belonging to Sophie Krueger were burned.
A building on the grounds was at one time part of an assay office used by the mines in the area. Parts of crucible cups had been found in the area after the fire.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.