In 2020, the Friends of Fourmile organization of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association received a grant from the Chaffee Common Ground Fund with an ambitious objective attached.
The group was tasked with providing major revisions to the Fourmile Travel Management Area Guide and update the recreation map covering the 100,000-acre Fourmile area east of Buena Vista.
“Other tasks were to create new detailed maps of the expanding trail system, and develop guidelines to educate users on safe, low-impact, sustainable use of public lands,” said Friends of Fourmile’s Alan Robinson.
Last year, Friends of Fourmile erected new kiosks displaying this updated information.
In addition to the $26,300 Common Ground grant, the project was funded by the Bureau of Land Management, the town of Buena Vista, the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition and received in-kind help from the U.S. Forest Service.
“Completing development, distribution, and installation of dozens of new, large format maps and guideline panels faced special hurdles due to the pandemic,” Robinson said. “But with great collaboration, hands-on assistance from partners and the agencies, and many (masked) volunteer hours, most of the work was completed before Fourmile’s busy Memorial Day, which hit all-time highs in 2020. The remainder was completed through summer and fall, and the grant wrapped up on schedule by the end of the year.”
Robinson said the project’s guiding principles were “make visitors aware that their recreation has impacts, not only on Fourmile’s physical resources and wildlife, but also on the enjoyment of others who share our valley’s remarkable opportunities; and that there are ways we all can minimize our recreational impact footprints.”
Detailed accurate maps with tips on safety and ratings of trail difficulty not only lead to safe and enjoyable experiences but also encourage visitors to Stay the Trail and reduce creation of unauthorized routes.
Posters with good behavior etiquette guidelines reach out to major groups of visitors – overnight campers, cyclists and hikers, and off-highway vehicle users – to educate on best practices for having a good time while reducing the risk of wildfire, minimizing trash, preventing campsite expansion, and sharing roads and trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.