Andrea Coen and two musician friends, Tom Plant and Bruce Warren, will perform traditional Appalachian music at Buena Vista Heritage’s 2021 Kick Off from 5-8 p.m. June 11 at the Historic Turner Farm & Apple Orchard, 829 West Main.
The event will start with a short annual meeting and follow with the Friday at the Farm concert.
Admission is by donation and supports Buena Vista’s three museums, Buena Vista Depot & Transportation Museum, Buena Vista Heritage Museum and the Historic Turner Farm & Apple Orchard.
Take a lawn chair and a picnic and enjoy fellowship with locals during this community event.
Buena Vista Heritage asks all participants to follow current state and local COVID-19 guidelines.
