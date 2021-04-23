This photo taken in the early 1900s is of the Freegold School.
Notice, the girls and women teachers with hats on and just two men. There are about 32 students in the photo.
The Freegold school is still standing but the building has been remodeled. It is located on the west side of CR 301, the first building after you turn on 301.
At one time the school, open from 1890 until 1940, had a bell tower where the flag is in this picture.
Freegold was the name given to the area across the river on both sides of Trout Creek.
There were miners who thought there was free gold available in the area. Not much was found, but a number of claims were established.
There were enough children to build this brick schoolhouse. There were ranchers and their families in the area whose children also went to the school.
In 1889 there were 26 rural country schools in Chaffee County.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.