Runners raced from East Main to South Main and back again in one of two runs July 4 in the Freedom 5k run. The runs were set at 5 and 3 kilometers that looped through South Main and back to East Main.
The 15th race is being Julia Fuller’s seventh hosting it. Proceeds from the race go to the Buena Vista High School cross country program.
The run started at 8 a.m. at the splash pad at the corner of South Railroad and East Main streets. Buena Vista High School graduate and track and field runner Calvin Tattershall sang the American national anthem.
After the anthem 236 runners both young and old took off from the finish line and began both the 5k and 3k run simultaneously.
“Getting all these people together to celebrate the 4th of July. It’s quite a sight to see 236 people run a 5k in BV. It’s so amazing to gather so many people to start off the Fourth. We have people from all over, New Mexico, Texas California, Arizona come to join in on this,” support staffer and BVHS head track coach Adam Fuller said.
The first to cross the finish line of the 5k run was Garret Gardener, from Sacramento, Calif. who is volunteering with AmeriCorps for the summer in Alamosa.
“It was pretty tough, wasn’t expecting it to be on so many trails. I’m glad I’ve been training in Alamosa,” Gardener said.
Finishing after her 3k run and first of the younger racers to cross the finish line was 8 year old Sam Krayna from Buena Vista.
“I’m not really a runner but it was really fun. Beating my older sister and my dad was fun,” Krayna said.
Awards were handed out soon after the last of the runner crossed the finish line with Gardener absent for his men’s 5k first place prize.
Leading first place in the women’s 5k was Zaila Smith who had previously won the race the past three times. Along with the top three winners other prizes were handed out to runners as well.
The 5k Freedom run was sponsored by Noah’s Ark Rafting, First Colorado Land Office BV, Souled Out T-shirts, Rocky Mountain Engraving, The Trailhead, Eddyline Restaurant, CKS Main Street, South Main, Buena Vista Roastery, Roastery Cafe, Asian Palate, BVSD Athletics..
