Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer a free women’s health course titled “Menopause: Before, During and After.”
Presented by Sarah Hudelson, PT, DPT, and Dr. Lydia Segal as part of the HRRMC Pelvic Health Team, this six-week course will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and take place weekly thereafter from 4-6 p.m.
Classes will be held in the group exercise room at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, and outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion (weather permitting), located on the west side of the hospital on the walking path, 1000 Rush Dr., Salida.
Program content is geared towards women of all ages, and will address common menopause concerns such as treatment options for hormones, pelvic physical therapy considerations and nutritional principles as they apply to menopause.
Movement therapies, such as Pilates, yoga, tai chi and strength and conditioning will also be incorporated into the course.
The course is free to the public and limited to 20 participants. Adherence to safety measures will be practiced, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Classes are subject to change based on current county COVID conditions as the start date approaches.
For more information, and to register, please call 719-530-2040.
