Owners Chris Wright and Kristel Sterling opened their Buena Vista toy store at 108 Linderman Ave., in August 2021. Kristel is from California and moved here to set up shop with her husband.
Wright is a BV alumni who graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1987. They had originally planned on only selling vintage toys and collectors items, however their plans changed when younger clientele became interested in the shop prompting Wright and Sterling to start selling modern and child-friendly toys.
“We started off just doing vintage toys. then the little guys started coming in and we’re like heck, let’s get some little guy stuff too,” Wright said.
“It’s a way to be part of the community and give back,” Kristel Sterling said.
It wasn’t long after that the owners began receiving donations of bikes, which instead of reselling, they decided to donate to children.
“It’s been about 8 months,” Sterling said.
“It was in September when I posted that first thing on Facebook,” Wright added.
One of their largest donations happened after Habitat for Humanity ReStore announced they would no longer be accepting or selling bikes. Wright and Kristel received a call later asking if they would be interested in any of the bikes they currently had.
“Mark at the ReStore called us, said, ‘We’re not taking bikes anymore, so come get them.’ So I went up, got a half dozen from them and they’re forwarding all of the people who want to drop bikes off down here to us,” Wright said.
Wright and Kristel inspect each bike and try to make repairs as best they can if the bike is salvageable. The money for these repairs comes out of donations left by customers.
“We try to get them while they’re still rideable cause I don’t have a way to fix them here. We save up donations to replace what we can. Most of the bikes just need new tires, tubes and seats,” Wright said. “I’m only able to do so much.”
The community has truly embraced the owners and their idea as they receive donations from everyone and are able to give the bikes to children in need. Since they started in September, Cloud City Toy Store has donated over 35 bikes.
“We posted on Facebook, and all of a sudden people were donating and people were coming to get them. Some of these bikes are super nice,” Wright said.
“Kids are our thing, either way you look at it,” Sterling added.
Wright and Sterling say they truly enjoy to be able to provide this help to the community and the service it offers to kids with families who can’t afford to give them a bike.
“The best part is when they get them and they get this look on their face, it’s just great,” Wright said.
