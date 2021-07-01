To celebrate all sorts of tails and tales during the annual Library Summer Reading program, three local libraries invite anyone with a library card to a free night at the drive-in.
On Thursday, July 1, the community and any guests may view Babe, a beloved, award-winning children’s film, at the Comanche Drive-In in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista, Salida, and Lake County Libraries will host games and activities starting at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk (8:45 p.m.).
A library card from any library gains free entry; or, a donation will be accepted, which will support the Library’s sponsorship of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. BV Rotary members will be on site to register youth for this free monthly book-by-mail program.
