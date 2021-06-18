This photo from 1909 shows Fox Lake and dam, about one mile above Cottonwood Lake.
Asa Fox and his five brothers built this dam around an old beaver pond and fed it with spring water from Fox Mountain above.
They used the dam to power a sawmill and a crushing concentrating mill at this site. They had four or five cabins here.
They had mines up on Mount Princeton above their pond.
The Fox brothers at one time had filed on at least 25 claims in the area.
The most successful mine was the Cora Belle, named for Asa Fox’s baby daughter. Cora Belle died at only 2 weeks old and is buried at the Fox Family plot at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Asa Fox died of pneumonia at his cabin at the lake in 1925 at age 80.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
