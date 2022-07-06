Fourth of July celebrations returned to Buena Vista this past weekend as the Chamber of Commerce hosted Freedom Fest.
“As this event has shifted over the years and is more about having fun together, we have changed the name to Freedom Fest,” Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Rupska said. “The Fourth of July is a time to remember and honor our country’s freedom over monarchy and tyranny and this event is an opportunity for us to come together as a community to celebrate that.”
Freedom Fest started off on Sunday 3 with a live concert in McPhelemy Park performed by Mark Morris - Family Band Picnic.
The next day on July 4 celebrations continued with a 5k and 3k Freedom Run that saw over 200 people participate.
The runners completed a loop through South Main right back to the finish line on East Main where after the last of the runners crossed the finish line Prizes were presented to the first three men and women who completed the 5k run.
The festivities continued shortly after the prizes were awarded as East Main street was cleared for the Fourth of July parade.
The parade featured floats from businesses around town, the Republican party, the Democrat party, River Runners, Buena Vista High School, Chaffee County Fire Prevention District and the 2022 fair royalty.
The parade started at the Avery Parsons Elementary School and continued down the length of East Main Street before ending at the splash pad on the corner of East Main and South Railroad Street.
After the parade several vendors peddled their wares to the public at the Art in the Park event at held at McPhelemy Park on the corner of West Main Street and U.S. Highway 24.
Art in the Park had several tented stalls from vendors and local artists selling hand made art and other paraphernalia while live music was played from the site of the future McPhelemy park stage. These live performances were accompanied again by the Wine/Beer Garden which catered to spectators who decided to rest in the designated Alcoholic drinking area of the park.
4th of July festivities concluded later that evening at around 9:30 p.m. with a large scale fireworks show held at the Buena Vista Historic Rodeo Grounds by American Legion Post 55. Legion members collected donations at the entrance of the rodeo grounds directing viewers where best to park to see the show.
As viewers waited for the main show at 9:30 several launched and set off fireworks of their own filling the parking area with dazzling lights, piercing squeals and loud pops.
When the main fireworks show began crowds were treated to a spectacle as fire works flew over a hundred feet in to the air to pop and explode into a shower of incredible lights.
The show ended with a grand finale of color at 10 where viewers then got into their vehicles and waited in line to head home.
“I think it went pretty good, we had a pretty good attendance,” Legion spokesman Darryl Atherton said. “I would like to thank everyone who donated to the legion and attended the show.”
