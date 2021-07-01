Refreshing rain this past week has everything aligned for the Fourth of July in Buena Vista this year including the traditional American Legion fireworks display.
More than an inch of recent rain eliminated talk of fire bans that have hit other areas of Colorado.
July Fourth starts early in Buena Vista with the Optimist Club’s Columbine Park pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m.
If you’re not too stuffed from that, head on down to the Independence Freedom 5k race, taking off from East Main and South Railroad intersection.
The race is a fundraiser for BVHS cross country teams. Proceeds are used to help pay for food, travel and equipment for prep team members.
The top three male and female winners will win prizes donated by race sponsors. You could win a rafting trip down Browns Canyon with Noah’s Ark Rafting, a day at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort or a certificate for a new pair of shoes at the Trailhead.
“A lot of local businesses donate to the cause, whether it’s a really big prize or just a gift card,” said organizer and BVHS cross country coach Julia Fuller. “We’re really excited to be in-person again.” Register at bit.ly/3h1SSlB
Following that there’s a day full of action planned at McPhelemy Park, where the BV Chamber will host Art in the Park. See the schedule for music and theatrical performance details, and enjoy a beer garden offered by Eddyline.
Find the Chaffee Arts booth at Art in the Park to meet internationally known local glass artist Evelyn Gottschall Baker. Baker has donated an art sculpture valued at $2,500 for a raffle to raise funds for Chaffee Arts. The sculpture will be on display, and Baker on hand to answer questions and talk about her art from 1 to 2 p.m.
Music starts down at the Lawn in South Main at 2 p.m., featuring Wood Belly, Leftover Salmon and DeadPhish Orchestra.
On your way there, you could participate in the second annual Firecracker Business Walk. Cards went on sale at the chamber June 28 and more will be available at Art in the Park. All completed cards that are turned in to the Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m., Friday, July 9 will be entered to win prizes.
And what Fourth of July would be complete without fireworks?
The Legion will put on their customary show at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds at dusk.
