Elections began this month for a pair of seats on the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board of directors.
One seat each is for Fremont and Custer counties, although all SDCEA members can vote.
Each seat has two contesting applicants, Sandra Attebery and Tommy Flower for Custer County and Geoffrey S. Gerk and Nicholas Hellbusch for Fremont.
The ballots for the election will be mailed in May and must be turned into Survey and Ballots Systems – the company running the election for the electric co-op – by June 2.
In Custer County, Tommy Flower is the current director and is running again to maintain his seat on the board. Flower says that he plans on completing his education efforts to become a more informed and educated member of the board.
“I have made concerted efforts to attend as many classes as I can to achieve that goal,” Flowers said.
Flowers said that the most important issues the board faces now are the impacts of moving from coal based energy to green energy such as solar and the cost of that electricity to customers.
His opponent is Sandra Attebery, who has been a SDCEA co-op member for 25 years and a resident in Custer County for 34 years and was a business owner in Fremont County for 27.
“I commit to working for all the members in a responsible manner, maintaining fiscal responsibility and integrity on behalf of the members, making sure the appropriate resources are secured for all departments to function appropriately,” Attebery said.
Attebery believes that the most important issues the board faces are customer service, reliability of service and responsibility and transparency with the members of the association.
“As a member of the association, I am confident I can bring useful experience, community knowledge, personal and negotiation skills and a real passion for the position,” Attebery said.
Fremont County faces a similar situation as the current board member Geoffrey S. Gerk contends to retain his seat.
Gerk, who became a member of SDCEA in 1982 and became a director in 2017, says that his experience and education still brings a lot to the board.
Due to the 21 courses he has taken through the National Rural Cooperative Associate Gerk achieved the Director Gold Credential.
“We need to continue to provide reliable and affordable electricity, including as many renewables as possible. And as part of this, we must encourage conservation through educating our members. We must find better ways to communicate with and listen to our members. We need to keep our pledge to end the Fire Mitigation Rider when all lines are cleared,” Gerk said.
Gerk’s opponent is Nicholas Hellbusch, who moved to Coaldale in 2020 and became a member of SDCEA.
Hellbusch was a financial auditor for the city of Colorado Springs for 20 years and believes his experience will help.
He says that the board needs to focus on costs, transparency and sustainability as these are the biggest issues plaguing the board.
“I believe that being on the board of directors and having direct experience in the industry would provide me the opportunity to help give back and connect and serve the local community that I enjoy being part of,” Hellbusch said.
