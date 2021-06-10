Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently announced it is offering two scholarships of $2,500 each for current college students planning to pursue a career in healthcare.
Previously known as the HRRMC Foundation scholarships, these have been renamed in the honor of Charles J. Forster, past HRRMC board member, and HRRMC Foundation board member who died in early 2021.
These scholarships are available to any college student who lives or has lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
The application deadline is June 14. To download the guidelines and one-page application, visit hrrmc.com, click on the HRRMC Foundation tab and then click on the Foundation Scholarships tab.
