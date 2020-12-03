When Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Williams, 28, committed suicide the night of Nov. 5, 2019, the shockwave traveled far.
Not only were Williams’ coworkers in the sheriff’s office affected, but other local first responders and William’s comrades in arms from across the country were impacted as well.
Williams, a Maine native and U.S. Army veteran who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, joined Chaffee County Sheriff’s office in early 2018 after completing Peace Officer Standards Training in Glenwood Springs.
Once he got to Chaffee County, Williams rented a house on Bret Collyer’s property.
Collyer said Williams would often invite him in for a drink and a chat.
During those conversations Williams would tell Collyer. “My head’s not right.”
Collyer heard the shot that ended William’s life that November night.
He said that experience “opened his eyes to people’s suffering.”
The funeral procession for Williams included local and state first responders in a parade of vehicles along U.S. 285 and Colo. 291 to Salida.
Williams’ funeral brought not only local friends, family and colleagues, but Williams’ military buddies.
Several of them gathered at Collyer’s home afterward and sat around a bonfire.
A main topic of conversation was veterans and mental health.
Collyer said that all told the same story – that Veterans Affairs was overwhelmed and there are not enough people to help everyone who needs it.
The group then decided to form the Roy Williams Foundation to help correct that situation.
The 501(c)(3) stated goal is to “save lives by facilitating access to crisis intervention counselors and qualified mental health professionals to assist those struggling with PTSD and stem the tide of veteran suicide.”
Many first responders are military veterans who may suffer from some level of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or who may work with victims of PTSD.
The group has been in existence for a little more than a year.
In November the board of directors, headed by Williams’ best friend and army buddy Zachary Crevier, held their first large group meeting which included local first responders, members of Buena Vista and Salida police departments, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Salida Fire Department, Chaffee County Fire Prevention District, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and Colorado State Patrol.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker was in attendance as was Mandy Kaisner of Solvista Health.
Baker said PTSD is not a new thing and has gone by different names over the decades and centuries, “People need to care and understand and try our best to look after people when they come home.”
He urged the group to “Make sure Roy’s memory lives on and we do better.”
Crevier said the group’s goal is to bridge the gap between Veterans Affairs support and local organizations for veterans and first responders.
One major way they intend to bridge that gap is to raise funds to sponsor crisis intervention training for those willing to volunteer to increase the number of people available to help those in crisis.
Kaisner presented some of the options available through Solvista, including a mental health first-aid class.
She said Solvista may also be able to assist the foundation with grant writing for funds for training programs.
The fledgling organization is currently seeking donations to assist them toward their goals.
Eventually they want to be able to expand across the country to provide different kinds of mental health support for veterans and first responders.
In special cases, funding may pay for ongoing professional psychological counseling for the most troubled veterans, law enforcement and first responder professionals who need more help than the foundation can provide.
To donate, volunteer or share ideas visit www.roywilliamsfoundation.org, email roywilliamsfoundation@gmail.com or contact Bret Collyer at 719-207-2598.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.